Sick of wearing a mask just to shop for groceries? Thinking that it isn't helping anyone as we hear the fear-porn news report on rising "case" numbers, which are just reports of inaccurate PCR test numbers? Well you are not alone.

There now more than 47,000 doctors, epidemiologists, infectious disease specialists and other medical practitioners and public health officials who have signed a declaration to open up the world. All of it. The courts in Portugal just ruled last week that lockdowns were "unlawful" and the PCR test cannot be used as an "effective diagnosis of infection."

...PCR process is not a reliable test for Sars-Cov-2, and therefore any enforced quarantine based on those test results is unlawful. Further, the ruling suggested that any forced quarantine applied to healthy people could be a violation of their fundamental right to liberty. Most importantly, the judges ruled that a single positive PCR test cannot be used as an effective diagnosis of infection. - off-guardian.org

Even Doctor Fauci weighed in on the inaccuracy of the tests in July.

Doctor Colleen Huber joined me on Monday's show to talk about the madness of mask mandates and the misinformation used to justify covering your face in public. A new ground-breaking study has recently been released showing that with two very specific groups of 3,000 people each, there was almost no difference in contracting COVID between masks and no masks. We can already see from the rise in cases in lockdown/mask mandate nations that the masks have had zero impact on "stopping the spread".

Looking at the actual data updated through November 23rd, the facts speak for themselves. Lockdown nations are seeing the highest numbers of deaths per 100,000 people and the highest number of cases. Sweden? Not even in the top ten. As a matter of fact, only a few nations have a lower death rate than Sweden.

As a matter of fact, when looking at total deaths year over year, the numbers in England show that in October 2020 there were only 8 more deaths than in October 2019. And that's out of more than 43,000 deaths. So essentially flat. NO EXCESS DEATHS FROM COVID. In Sweden, where there was no mask mandate and no lockdown, same thing, nearly flat death toll year over year.

Sweden's death rate? Only 3.0 per 100,000. That's 4 to 5 times LOWER than most lockdown countries. Lockdowns caused more disruption and more deaths than we may have seen if we just treated COVID as we treat respiratory illnesses every year. Don't forget that the original goal was to make sure that our hospitals were not overrun. They were not. Actually we were underwhelmed as all the extra beds brought in by the Trump Administration went unused and within a few weeks were packed up. The evidence is overwhelming, but here we are.

But the resistance is growing. Doctor Huber is one of those voices of sanity. I asked her three questions. Her answers may surprise you a bit. For example, I did not realize that the mask is potentially expelling a person's exhaled breath faster and further through the back of the mask. Here are links to the studies that she compiled of all the studies on mask wearing: click HERE and HERE.

And here are the 3 questions I asked:

1. Danish study and her peer reviewed study which coincides with the CDC and 42 other research studies showing that masks don't work to stop the spread - explain why?

2. Is there a danger of actually increasing viral spread and sickness from universal mask wearing?

3. What's the grossest and most dangerous adverse effect of wearing a mask and what do you advise people who are forced to do it to protect their health?

You can listen to here answers here:

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.