Another ‘blah’ weekend for NJ: Timeline of wet vs. dry weather

We have enjoyed some really nice weather this week. Now that the weekend is here, it is time to talk about ... rain, of course. Believe it or not, every weekend since early February has had some measurable precipitation somewhere in New Jersey — 20 in a row. (Although it certainly has not poured everywhere every single Saturday and Sunday.) Even though this weekend will feel like typical April weather, with thick clouds and temperatures on the cool side, rain will be on-and-off. The wettest part of the weekend will be Friday night through Saturday morning. Then spotty showers will carry through Saturday afternoon and Father's Day Sunday.

Friday NJ weather: Some changes, but decent

Happy Friday the 13th!

Slightly cooler, drier air is working into New Jersey on Friday. Combined with thickening clouds and an on-shore breeze, and we do have some weather changes coming up.

Temperatures Friday morning are holding in the upper 60s to around 70. It is comfortable, with just a hint of stickiness in the air in South Jersey.

Skies will be mostly cloudy Friday, although I think we will stay dry during the daytime hours. High temperatures will end up on either side of 80 degrees. That is 10 to 15 degrees cooler than Thursday's scorcher.

Initial raindrops should hold off until Friday evening — let's say around 10 or 11 p.m. And then a wide swath of light to moderate rain will take over New Jersey through the overnight hours. Low temperatures will dip into the lower 60s or so.

The NAM model forecast as of 10 a.m. Saturday shows wet weather continuing for at least northern New Jersey. (Tropical Tidbits) The NAM model forecast as of 10 a.m. Saturday shows wet weather continuing for at least northern New Jersey. (Tropical Tidbits) loading...

Saturday NJ weather: Morning rain, afternoon clouds

Saturday will not be a nice weather day. But it is not going to rain all day. And the risk of severe weather is low.

The wettest part of the weekend will be Saturday morning, as scattered rain continues to dampen the spirits of New Jersey. The steadiest and most prolonged rain will be over the northern half of New Jersey.

Saturday will not be a total washout, but there will be raindrops - steady stuff in the morning, then spotty stuff in the afternoon. (Accuweather) Saturday will not be a total washout, but there will be raindrops - steady stuff in the morning, then spotty stuff in the afternoon. (Accuweather) loading...

Eventually, that batch of rain will exit to the north and east, leading to a drying trend into the early afternoon hours. Of course, there could still be some lingering shower activity at any time.

Because of rain, clouds, and an on-shore breeze, temperatures will end up on the cool side. I am thinking thermometers will average mid 60s around mid-afternoon.

Sunday NJ weather: Spotty showers for dad

Happy Father's Day! Unfortunately, we have more unsettled weather ahead for the second half of the weekend.

Having said that, it looks like Sunday will only bring isolated to spotty showers through New Jersey. There is a chance that some areas of the state stay mostly or totally dry here. (I want to say South Jersey will be most prone to showers on Sunday, but that is not a guarantee.)

Sunday dries out a little bit. But with a storm system passing just to our south, clouds and raindrops are still in the forecast. (Accuweather) Sunday dries out a little bit. But with a storm system passing just to our south, clouds and raindrops are still in the forecast. (Accuweather) loading...

No matter where you are, it will stay overcast and relatively cool. Most highs will reach the upper 60s Sunday afternoon. I could see some 70s in inland South Jersey.

Monday NJ weather: Still 'blah'

Monday will still be an unsettled weather day. The question is whether one last disturbance will drive in a period of rain. (That is the GFS model solution.) Or if it will just be cloudy, showery, and relatively cool for one more day.

My forecast puts high temps in the upper 60s once again, although that is dependent on cloud cover and precipitation spread (if any).

Tuesday NJ weather: Brighter and warmer

Through the middle of next week, skies will clear. And temperatures will soar.

Residual clouds on Tuesday may keep thermometers from rising much about 80 degrees. Long-range models then put highs firmly in the 80s on Wednesday, and then back in the lower 90s on Thursday.

Next Friday is the official start of summer — the Summer Solstice officially arrives at 10:41 p.m.

20 New Jersey Towns Everyone Says Wrong — Including You Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.