UPDATE Sunday 6:30 p.m.: Police canceled the Amber Alert, with no immediate further details.

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a confirmed child abduction involving three children, ages 8, 9, and 11.

Police said 36-year-old Travis Russell was reported to have taken all three children from a single-family home at 1919 Clayton Williamstown Road in the Franklinville section of the township at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to Gloucester County Emergency Management officials, the children are siblings and Russell is their father. The same update from the county said Russell had physically assaulted the children's mother and her new boyfriend before the child abduction.

There is a history of domestic assaults and violation of restraining order offenses involving the family, according to county officials.

The missing children are 11-year-old boy, Jamarcus Russell, 9-year-old girl Jasmine Russell and 8-year-old boy, Jaquan Russell. All three children are described as having black hair and brown eyes, and a photo of Jasmine was made available alongside a photo of Travis Russell.

Travis Russell was described by police as African-American, 6 feet 2 inches, about 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen driving a 2017 silver Nissan Altima, with NJ license plates H53MCS, police said.

According to police, Russell's last known location was southbound on Route 295, in the area of the Delaware Memorial Bridge.

Anyone with possible information on the group's whereabouts can call 911 or Franklin Township Police at 856-694-1414.

More from New Jersey 101.5: