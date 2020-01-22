After flap over ‘piggies,’ Howell Five Guys will donate proceeds to cop charity

HOWELL — Law enforcement from around the state will benefit from a dinnertime fundraiser at the Five Guys in this township.

The fundraiser is part of a renewed effort by the restaurant to show appreciation for local law enforcement, after a "misguided young man" called several police officers "piggies" while they were within earshot at the counter last Friday, according to Police Chief Andrew Kudrick.

The unidentified teen was fired when area management and the restaurant owner were made aware of the comment.

The Five Guys restaurant on Route 9 in the Candlewood shopping plaza will donate sales Wednesday from 5 until 7 p.m. to the Howell PBA.

Howell PBA, in turn, will donate 100% of what is raised to the New Jersey State PBA Survivor & Welfare Fund, according to Howell PBA 228 Vice President Rich Robertiello.

