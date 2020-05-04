A special message from NJ high school seniors

This past month and a half has been hard on all of us. Each and every one of us has a story to tell, with a special pain that will be felt for years to come.

New Jersey high school seniors and their parents have had a heartbreak we can all relate to. Some seniors at Steiner Tighe school in Hamilton put together this touching video for all of us to see:

Even though you’ve been deprived of what most of us have enjoyed, you have a special story to tell. Looking back on this time years from now, hopefully you’ll be able to take away special memories that only you can fully understand with a unique sense of emotion.

It's not just a one-way street — your teachers miss you as well. The health and gym teacher from Steiner Tighe shared this with me:

Hello Steinert Seniors.

From myself, Principal Webber and all the staff.

We want you to know how much we miss you as well & even though we can’t be there to share in your final days as we count down towards graduation.

Please know how proud we are of all of you and how you are handling this crazy situation.

Stay strong & stay proud.

“Steinert Pride”

Mr. M

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

