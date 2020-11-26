A new holiday tradition for your fall pumpkins

I have to say that carving pumpkins was the last thing on my mind as we got ready for the holiday season. I mean, that's only something we do for Halloween, right?

Well, if it wasn't for the constant pushing and endless pestering about carving our fall decoration pumpkins from my sons (yes, they were annoying about it), I don't think we would've ever done what we did. Thanks to their endless pushing to carve the pumpkins we still had, we ended up creating a new family tradition. And with the pandemic still raging on and us not being able to see many others during the holiday season, this was a fun way to spend the time and let our creative ideas flow. So grab your fall pumpkins and let's get carving ... holiday style, that is!