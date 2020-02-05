83 died on the job in NJ in 2018 and tens of thousands injured

Led by deaths in the private construction industry, New Jersey saw 83 fatal work injuries in 2018, according to figures released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In the same year, according to the figures, New Jersey's private industry employers reported 74,400 nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses.

The annual report shows New Jersey's count of work-related fatalities increased by 14 from the previous year. It's important to note 2017's count of 69 deaths was a record low.

"By industry, construction work deaths increased from 14 to 23 over the year," said Bruce Bergman, BLS regional economist. "We also saw increases in warehousing and storage, as well as retail trade."

Two major categories of incidents — transportation and falls, slips and trips — accounted for 58% of New Jersey's work-related fatality count.

The count of fatal occupational injuries hit as high as 145 in 1993. A total of 5,250 fatal work injuries were recorded in 2018 nationwide. That's up from 5,147 in 2017.

Nonfatal injuries and illnesses

For every 100 full-time equivalent workers, 2.6 nonfatal workplace injury and illness cases occurred in 2018, among private employers. A recordable case requires medical care beyond first aid.

"New Jersey was among 12 states and the District of Columbia that had an incidence rate of total recordable cases that was lower than the national rate," Bergman said.

New Jersey's rate was unchanged from 2017 to 2018.

Sixty percent of the occupational injuries and illnesses occurred within two supersectors: trade, transportation, and utilities; and education and health services.

Of the 74,4000 injury and illness cases reported overall, 42,400 were considered to be "of a more serious nature," involving days away from work, or a job transfer or restriction.

The illness-injury rate was much higher (5.3 cases per 100 full-time workers) in state and local government. There were 20,800 injury and illness cases reported in 2018.

