The coronavirus has claimed the life of another New Jersey resident — a patient at a Monmouth County hospital, officials said Saturday night.

The mayor of one North Jersey municipality, meanwhile, has called on residents of his entire town to self-quarantine.

Gov. Phil Murphy said the victim who died on March 14 was a woman in her 50s who had been admitted to CentraState Medical Center in Freehold Township. No other details were immediately released.

"Please wash your hands frequently and practice social distancing," Murphy said in a brief message on Twitter. "We will get through this together."

New Jersey's total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday had climbed to 69, with 25 of the cases in Bergen County alone.

Most of Bergen's cases are in the municipality of Teaneck, which has had 18 positive cases as of March 14. The mayor on Saturday called on 40,000 residents to self-quarantine, calling the town "ground zero" for the coronavirus outbreak in the county, NBC New York reported.

Self-quarantine means staying home for up to 14 days while looking for any symptoms. It means not going to work or school and avoiding taking mass transit.

Bergen County had the state's first death on March 10.

John Brennan, 69, of Little Ferry, died while hospitalized at Hackensack Medical Center. Brennan also had a long list of underlying medical conditions including diabetes, hypertension, atrial fibrillation, gastrointestinal bleeding and emphysema.

Since then, the state has taken dramatic efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus, including shutting hundreds of school districts, discouraging large gatherings such as parades and ending most visitations at hospitals, long-term care facilities and state prisons.

President Donald Trump, who had declared a national state of emergency on Friday, said Saturday that he has tested negative for the virus.

More than 50 people have died in the United States.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.