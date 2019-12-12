JERSEY CITY — Two of the people killed when shooters attacked a Jewish supermarket Tuesday were laid to rest Wednesday night, and funeral plans for a police officer killed earlier in the same incident have been announced.

Mindy Ferencz, 31, Douglas Miguel Rodriguez, 49 and Moshe Deutsch, 24 died inside the JC Kosher Supermarket when two shooters got out of a van and opened fire with rifles on the store on Martin Luther King Drive on Tuesday afternoon. The shooters, identified by authorities as David Anderson and Francine Graham, were foudn dead in the store after a shootout with police.

MLK Drive, which has been filled with police investigators since the shooting, was filled with mourners for Ferencz's service at Khal Adas Greenville, according to NorthJersey.com.

Her funeral fell on her son's 11th birthday, Jersey City mayor Steven Fulop said on his Twitter account.

"I just left Minda’s funeral. It was heartbreaking to see her 11yo son crying as he mourned. They told me today is actually the boy’s 11th birthday. There are no words for that. No community should go through this and no family should be torn apart like this," Fulop wrote.

Orthodox Jewish men carry Moshe Deutsch's casket (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

A funeral was also held on Wednesday night for her cousin, Moshe Deutsch, in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. His father, Shulem Deutsch, told NJ.com that while "what God does is good," it was "very, very painful" to stand in front of his son's body.

Temple Beth-El in Jersey City was filled with members of the community along with Fulop and Attorney General Gurbir Grenwal, who lit candles and sang in an effort to heal after Wednesday's shooting, NJ.com reported.

The NJ PBA announced that a viewing for city police Officer Joseph Seals is scheduled for next Monday at McLaughlin Funeral Home in Jersey City from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., followed by a funeral at Saint Aedan’s Church in Jersey City on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

There has been an outpouring of support for Seals' family, as Frank Stiller of the Tunnels to Tower Foundation told CBS New York the charity, founded to remember fallen 9/11 first responders, will pay off the mortgage of Seals' North Arlington home. Siller told CBS New York an announcement will be made Friday morning.

At a press conference on Wednesday, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Craig Carpenito warned about fake GoFundMe accounts being created in Seals name.

“I can’t find the words for how disgusting this conduct is. What I can tell you is we’re looking at it. We’re investigating it," Carpenito said.

According to the NJ PBA the official page was created by the Jersey City POBA.

