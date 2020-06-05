100+ marches in New Jersey: More protests this weekend

by Dan Alexander June 5, 2020 1:32 PM

Protesters attend a Black Lives Matter protest at the city hall and the police department in Clifton (AP Photo/Jean May)

After more than a hundred demonstrations in New Jersey, more marches are planned this weekend to protest racism and police misconduct.

In Stafford, the Take a Step in the Right Direction Walk, described as peaceful protest in a Facebook post by organizer Oliva Sattan, will leave the west side base of the Route 72 bridge and march on the sidewalk to Long Beach Island. The march will then cross the bridge again.

Organized by friends and former Southern Regional High School students Laura Esposito, Schneider Juste and Sattan, they want the message of the protest to be positive.

“This is not going to be a riot, and this is not about anything against police,” Esposite told The Sandpiper, adding that no anti-police signs will be permitted.

Stafford police said they are “taking every precautionary measure to ensure this is a peaceful protest march.”

The march, along with all other others, encourage participants to observe social distancing and to wear a face covering.

Friday:

Asbury Park: Starts at 3 p.m. at Liberty Square Park, continues on Asbury Avenue to Main Street and end at Police Headquarters at 1 Municipal Plaza, according to Asbury Park Police. The march is organized by the group PEACEBYU.

Starts at 3 p.m. at Liberty Square Park, continues on Asbury Avenue to Main Street and end at Police Headquarters at 1 Municipal Plaza, according to Asbury Park Police. The march is organized by the group PEACEBYU. South River – Starts at 3 p.m. in front of police headquarters followed by a march, according to South River police.

– Starts at 3 p.m. in front of police headquarters followed by a march, according to South River police. Toms River: The March For Solidarity With Black Community Happening in Huddy Park was canceled per Toms River police.

Saturday:

Lakewood: A protest march starts at 1 p.m. at the former Little League field and marches to the municipal building. “There will be no violence. We are paying respects, bringing peace and sending a powerful message,” the organizers told school district attorney Michael Inzelbuch, who is helping coordinate the rally.

A protest march starts at 1 p.m. at the former Little League field and marches to the municipal building. “There will be no violence. We are paying respects, bringing peace and sending a powerful message,” the organizers told school district attorney Michael Inzelbuch, who is helping coordinate the rally. Jersey City – A protest is scheduled from 4 to 9 p.m. in front of City Hall.

– A protest is scheduled from 4 to 9 p.m. in front of City Hall. Perth Amboy: A March of Solidarity takes place at 1 p.m. starting at Perth Amboy High School and ends at City Hall, according to a Facebook post by the Radiant Community Church.

A March of Solidarity takes place at 1 p.m. starting at Perth Amboy High School and ends at City Hall, according to a Facebook post by the Radiant Community Church. Plainfield: The Plainfield Anti-Violence Coalition holds the Justice Peace and Power Rally proceeding from Liberty Park to City Hall starting at 12:45 p.m.

The Plainfield Anti-Violence Coalition holds the Justice Peace and Power Rally proceeding from Liberty Park to City Hall starting at 12:45 p.m. Sayreville: A protest is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m., according to Sayreville police.

Sunday:

Elizabeth: The March to the Vigil takes place in Jefferson Park at 11 a.m. “This is not a traditional vigil. All identities are welcome,” according to a Facebook post about the event.

The March to the Vigil takes place in Jefferson Park at 11 a.m. “This is not a traditional vigil. All identities are welcome,” according to a Facebook post about the event. Jackson: A protest is planned from 4 to 7 p.m. at John F. Johnson Memorial Park. “We want to bring the entire township of Jackson together to bring awareness to these issues and stand together for what’s right,” the organizers wrote on their Facebook page.

A protest is planned from 4 to 7 p.m. at John F. Johnson Memorial Park. “We want to bring the entire township of Jackson together to bring awareness to these issues and stand together for what’s right,” the organizers wrote on their Facebook page. Woodbridge: The Come in Peace & Solidarity with Black Lives Matter, organized by former students, takes place at Parker Press Park in Woodbridge at 1 p.m., township spokesman John Hagerty told MyCentralJersey.com.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ with information about an event.

Brad Burascano contributed to this report

