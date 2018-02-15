Kristen Hyman wants her job back, 100%. That's what the former actress turned law enforcement officer told Inside Edition . And I think she's 100% right in pursuing it.

This all started in May of last year when she was suspended without pay by the Hudson County Sheriff's Office. That was only six days before her graduation from the police academy. According to her, an ex-boyfriend with an axe to grind told someone within the department that when she was in her 20's Kristen appeared in several bondage videos playing the part of a dominatrix. I say 'playing the part' because she never was naked, and never had sex on camera. It was leather outfits and slapping guys around. Kind of a reverse 50 Shades Of Grey. I wonder what would have happened if Jamie Dornan joined a police academy after playing the part of Christian Grey? Since he's a man, probably not much.

The official word was she was fired for not disclosing this part of her past employment . Really this came down to conduct unbecoming, even though it had been 5 years since she had made the last video. Even though she qualified for the academy. And even though she made it through the rigorous training. A judge eventually stepped in and reinstated Kristen and she was allowed to graduate the academy with her class. She was sworn in on June 8 of last year and was put on modified duty while awaiting the results of a disciplinary hearing. Last week a hearing officer decided to fire Kristen Hyman and Hudson County Sheriff Frank Schillari said he agreed with the decision. Well, of course he did. Kirsten told Inside Edition , "I was called disgusting directly by the sheriff."

She is appealing her firing and says she will do anything legally necessary to win her job back. I hope she succeeds. The case was loved by media, which tossed around predictable headlines. Kinky Cop, At least she has her own handcuffs, etc.. America loves to judge people and often for pious reasons. Let's keep in mind that Kristen Hyman was never accused of anything illegal. Not once in this case. She made some videos in which she played a part. She was of age, in her 20's. She was never naked. She never had sex. It was a role, and we have no reason to not believe her. Yet she's being deemed not good enough to serve in the Hudson County Sheriff's Office? Interesting considering she passed every test they threw at her and graduated. Doesn't that alone prove that their judgement of her is notwithstanding? Doesn't that prove you clearly CAN do the job even though you did this other thing in your past?

How many police officers have been re-instated after doing something far worse? How did former Linden Cop Pedro Abad keep his job after two DUI arrests? He of course went on to a prison sentence after a drunken head-on collision killed two of his friends. Or if you want to talk morals, how did a judge ever reinstate NJ's 'lingerie cop'? Edison's Officer Anthony Sarni lied to internal affairs about coaxing a woman to model lingerie for him in a hotel room. He first showed up due to a complaint about a fire extinguisher. Once at the hotel he saw marijuana in the woman's room and he allowed her to get rid of it down the toilet. Then seeing a Victoria's Secret bag he begged her to wear the lingerie for him saying her fate "was in his hands." Then he began texting and calling this woman and she finally complained to authorities. He was eventually charged for lying to investigators and fired but a judge reinstated him. Eventually he resigned saying he felt pressured.

So should Kristen Hyman who never broke a single law be reinstated? Damn right she should be. You have a woman who is willing to protect and serve and put her life on the line if need be. A woman who passed all the tests and graduated the academy. And you have a department that doesn't want her simply because they feel awkward and uncomfortable with something from her past. This is not a moral high ground the Hudson County Sheriff's Office should have taken. Kristen Hyman has proven herself physically and intellectually tough enough in the police academy. Throughout this ordeal and still not backing down she has proven herself mentally and emotionally tough enough as well. Shame on Sheriff Schillari for not seeing that.

Tell us what you think. Should Kristen get her job back? Take our poll below.

