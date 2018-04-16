Wipers on, lights on!

Visibility was terrible during this mornings commute with the heavy rain we experience. We could have more heavy rain throughout the day and on this afternoon commute. It is New Jersey law that if you have your wipers on your lights must also be on. You can’t just count on your daytime running lights because your tail lights will not be illuminated and the people behind you might not see you. Here’s what it look like on interstate 295 during this morning's commute.

