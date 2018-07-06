Wicked tuna… the NJ version!

My friend Tony is always inviting me to go out tuna fishing off the Jersey coast. He says the water is amazing 60 miles out there and the fishing is great. My response is always, "too far, too long and too much work, but it looks like fun"! I don't have the patience or stomach to go out that far and for that long to pull a few muscles over a big fish like the one he caught the other day. But I'm happy for him and his cousins, John and John Jr. up from North Carolina.