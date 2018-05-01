Why NJ teachers should give up on homework — a kid’s view

I was not in on "Take Your Children to Work Day" last week, so the station was kind enough to let me not only bring my son Albert in Wednesday night, but to also have us do a topic he's very passionate about: Why teachers in New Jersey should not be giving out homework.

Albert made the argument that he gets close to an hour every night and it takes away from whatever social life he has as well as time with his family. He was very convincing. We also talked about how more schools and teachers are doing away with homework and cited a review of 180 research studies by Duke University psychologist and neuroscientist Harris Cooper which says it's better to wait to give homework to elementary school students. Albert particularly liked that because he's in 5th grade.

We're lucky in Roosevelt to have a neighborhood where kids all get together and play outside. Now that it's getting warmer, I'd much rather see them out there than inside trying to do their homework and bringing unnecessary grief to their parents, many of whom do it for them.

