Gov. Phil Murphy signed six new gun control laws this week, a major step toward fulfilling one of his most significant campaign promises.

And they won't do a single thing to help our culture of violence, Jim Gearhart says.

As reported by New Jersey 101.5's Michael Symons, the package includes smaller ammunition magazine limits and new "red flag" laws designed to take guns from people deemed dangerous. Murphy also wants to see higher fees for gun licenses and handgun permits.

"It gave the legislature something to do I guess," Jim says in the Jim Gearhart Show podcast, available here as well on iTunes and Google Play.

But it doesn't stop guns from coming in from out of state. And it doesn't get to the root of the problem in our culture — anxieties from people who are sure a major confrontation is on the way, Jim says.

"What they see is that the government is on the side of the people, they feel, is going to cause them the problem -- or the forces, or the ideology that's going to cause the problem," Jim says.

