Who the @#!% is Bill Spadea?!? And other hate Tweets

My Twitter notifications blew up yesterday after an exchange with Kathy Griffin. The comedian, who basically wrecked her career after the controversy over the severed head depicting President Trump, got mad at a tweet I sent her.

She was attacking Alan Dershowitz and I made a point about people really needing to understand context before spouting off on social media. Specifically using a quote often attributed to Abraham Lincoln , but applying it to Twitter. That caused many of her followers to rush to her defense and attack me with vitriol mocking my face, hair, the station and everything in between! Producer Kristen pulled some of the most creative and I thought we'd share them with you.

I think my favorite exchange was over whether I use Brylcreem!

Of course I played the ad on the air. Enjoy! And remember to #EmbraceTheHate...it makes 'em crazy!

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: