Who the heck voted for Murphy, anyway? Here’s the map

How did Gov. Phil Murphy get elected?

It's a question readers and listeners often raise after hearing about the latest news story involving New Jersey's Democratic governor — from raising taxes , to providing public funds to help people fight deportation , to hiring a corrupt politician for his administration .

But Murphy does continue to have his support . Opinion polls have consistently placed him above 50 percent approval.

And his victory over former Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno was decisive: 56 to 42 percent.

For those of you who still find the thought of a Murphy Administration hard to believe, here's a brief run-down of the numbers.

Murphy got 1.2 million votes to Guadagno's 899,583.

Guadagno's vote total was the lowest that a Republican candidate in the state has received since 1989. But Murphy's victory still didn't beat former Gov. Chris Christie's re-election landslide over Barbara Buono. Christie got 1.28 million votes and 60 percent of the vote.

While the Murphy-Guadagno election's $79 million price tag was the second-most expensive contest on record, it also had the lowest voter turnout.

Only 38.5 percent of New Jersey's eligible voters cast a ballot in the 2017 gubernatorial election — 3.56 million stayed home.

Voter turnout ranged from a low of 32 percent in Passaic to a high of 48 percent in Hunterdon.

2017 gubernatorial election

For comparison, statewide turnout was 68 percent for the presidential election in 2016.

Below is a map of the election results. Scroll through and click on a town to see the voting breakdown.