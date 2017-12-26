Political divide: Guadagno won more NJ towns, but still lost to Murphy

Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno was clobbered by Phil Murphy in November’s election. But a town-by-town map of the election results is kinder to Gov. Chris Christie’s two-time running mate.

The Republican candidate won 295 of the state’s municipalities. Murphy won 25 fewer towns.

But unlike the presidency, there’s no electoral college selecting New Jersey’s governor, so Murphy won the way it counts: total votes.

Murphy got 1.2 million votes to Guadagno’s 899,583, which was the fewest amount for a GOP nominee since 1989.

This year’s race cost the campaigns $79 million — the second-most expensive on record, but one with the lowest voter turnout.

You can explore the official, certified municipal results in the map below. (Works best on a desktop computer.)

Darker shades are bigger victory margins for Murphy (blue) or Guadagno (red). Click or tap on a town to see the information.

