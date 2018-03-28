Subscribe to Forever 39 on the NJ 101.5 app to get alerts of new episodes.

Admit it ... we all have an idea in our head as to how long it should take someone to respond to a text, email, or phone call. Is a 24-hour turnaround time reasonable? For some, even an hour is too long, especially if it's an urgent matter.

While there's no hard and fast rule on when a receiver should respond back to the sender, impatience can grow for every minute that passes with no response. High Touch Communications did a survey in 2013 that asked people about their response-time expectations. Not only did their answers vary depending on whether the communication was sent during or after business hours, but also who the sender was.

What the survey found was turnaround time was the quickest for romantic partners during non-work hours, especially when the message was received in the form of a text message. When it comes to communication received during business hours, it's probably no surprise that bosses and colleagues get priority, even over romantic partners, family members and friends.

In this episode of Forever 39, we tackle what we think are reasonable response times to texts, phone calls, and emails. We run through different scenarios, using the High Tech Communications survey results, from how quickly you should hear from a paramour to how quickly Steve in accounting should be getting those weekly numbers over to you.

