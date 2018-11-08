What’s it like to donate a kidney? Organ donor Melissa calls in

Rob Pisani said it best when he received a kidney donated by Melissa who heard his plea on New Jersey101.5 "There are angels that walk the earth to help others and Melissa is one of them."

Melissa, recovering from the surgery called Steve Trevelise Thursday and explained it was actually perfect timing that she happened to hear Rob on the radio. "Back in the winter I had actually gone through the process for somebody else, but then they called and said at this time surgery is not a possibility... I was upset but put it out of my mind."

Melissa just so happened to have the radio on later that same night and heard Rob's plea for help. "I thought people should understand how easy it is to find out if you're a match, and also how private it is." Melissa called in and after hearing her explain her story, Steve asked if she would consider trying again for Rob. She agreed and here we are celebrating the miracle of someone saving a complete stranger's life

She went on to give advice to anyone considering donating an organ saying, "If your body and mind are telling you to do this, it's the right thing to do... It's OK to be nervous, it's OK to think this isn't right for me. You can always stop the process, but it never hurts to see what you can do for somebody else... otherwise what else are we here for?"

Here's hoping more and more people take Melissa's advice. It's never been easier and we've never needed you more. Thanks again Melissa, You're a great lady and a hell of a woman!

