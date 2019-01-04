What’d ya get for Christmas?

I don't like getting presents. It makes me uncomfortable and I don't really know how to react. It's a sweet and loving gesture and I sure do appreciate the thought, but I don't really need anything. My daughter knows how impossible I am to shop for, like most men, I guess. So when she saw one of her patients showing someone what he does for a hobby or a living down there in Texas, she just couldn't resist. I was thrilled with it! It's unique, one of a kind and funky as all hell. It's even useful! Watch!

More from New Jersey 101.5 :