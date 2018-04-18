Subscribe to Forever 39 on the NJ 101.5 app to get alerts of new episodes.

Living in New Jersey certainly has it perks — there's the Jersey Shore, close proximity to New York City and Philadelphia, and Jersey Fresh produce. But like most things in life, there are downsides to living in New Jersey too — a high cost of living, congested roadways and polluted air.

In this episode of Forever 39, we reveal our top annoyances in 2018. From New Jersey drivers to rude retail customers, we sound off on what has us annoyed this year. Click on the podcast player above to hear it.

What do you find annoying in 2018? Let us know by emailing us at forever39@nj1015.com .

— Annette and Megan, Forever 39

Join us for next week's podcast when we reveal some of New Jersey's hidden gems, why we think promposals are a big don't, and how to become better friends with someone.

