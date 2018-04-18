What we find annoying in 2018 — Forever 39 Podcast
Living in New Jersey certainly has it perks — there's the Jersey Shore, close proximity to New York City and Philadelphia, and Jersey Fresh produce. But like most things in life, there are downsides to living in New Jersey too — a high cost of living, congested roadways and polluted air.
In this episode of Forever 39, we reveal our top annoyances in 2018. From New Jersey drivers to rude retail customers, we sound off on what has us annoyed this year. Click on the podcast player above to hear it.
What do you find annoying in 2018? Let us know by emailing us at forever39@nj1015.com.
Also from this week's Forever 39 podcast — Caring for an elderly loved one. PLUS: Women are saying no to high heels.
— Annette and Megan, Forever 39
