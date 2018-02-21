Subscribe to Forever 39 on the NJ 101.5 app to get alerts of new episodes.

We all know that in order to make a relationship work, it can't just be based on good looks. And while admiring qualities in a man that are only skin deep won't get you too far in your journey to find Mr. Right, we've all got a type when it comes to looks.

Hello, Mr. Hugh Jackman! Sure, Hugh's known as the nicest guy in Hollywood, but it's his tall, dark and handsome looks that make all the women swoon. If Hugh's not sure thing, how about a vote for the blue-eyed blondes of California?

In this Forever 39 podcast, we spill on what makes someone go from a nottie to a hottie. Chest hair ... check! Broad shoulders ... check! Dimples ... check! And since it's not all about looks, we also reveal the personality traits that make our hearts go pitter-patter.

Also from this week's Forever 39 podcast — Are you guilty of financial infidelity? PLUS: Fun date ideas! Click on the podcast player above to hear the entire episode.

— Annette and Megan, Forever 39

Join us for next week’s podcast when we chat about invited guests paying their way at parties, leaving your child home alone, and why you can never leave New Jersey behind.

