What makes White Diamond Diner burgers so good?
For as long as I've been here, whenever we talked about the best burgers in New Jersey the White Diamond Diner always gets lots of votes. Last Friday I stopped by on my way to Molly Mcguire's where I was performing at Comedy Haven.
What an experience! I spoke with Chris, who explained the process of making the burgers at this family owned business (over 40 years!), as well as the secret ingredient that makes them so good. I had the "Jersey Burger" (What else?) with Taylor Ham and Cheese. It was delicious!
