What Gene Simmons’ wife really thinks of Kiss

I was invited to go to an exclusive Gene Simmons meet and greet Sunday at the Trocadero in Philadelphia where the Kiss co-founder played songs and told stories to devoted fans who paid $2000 to be there. It was part of "The Vault Experience," it was also there that I had my "I Love Lucy" embarrassing moment and got called out by Gene.

Along with all the other stories was the revelation that Simmons wife, Canadian former playmate and actress Shannon Lee Tweed, whom he married after 28 years of dating, doesn't like Kiss. in fact she hates the band, but as Simmons jokes, "She likes the big house though, and it's a big... house."

