Whale caught leaping out of water off coast of Long Branch

My friend Mike Formichella was fishing for stripers this week about two miles off the beach near Long Branch when he captured this video. It's pretty common to see big sea life this time of year close to the beach. Migrating bait fish, like bunker are up and down the coast, with a host of bigger fish in hot pursuit. I've had whales come up out of the water just a few feet from a small boat I was fishing in. You see amazing things off the Jersey coast this time of year.