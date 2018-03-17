Wedding advice: either cut the lawn or vacuum

A couple big days coming up for my friends and colleagues.

Morning Show producer Kristen Accardi is getting married in a year and my podcast co-host Jessica Nutt has her big day coming up in August. So of course, it made sense to open up the phones and have listeners weigh in on advice to the two millennials getting set for their nuptials.

The last time I did this we had a long list of divorced callers explaining what they may have done differently. Today, I asked for the folks still married to offer advice. One caller got the most reaction when he said you gotta clean the shower and vacuum once a week as a trade off for your husband mowing the lawn. Sage advice or.....

Do you have any wedding and/or marriage advice for Kristen and Jessica? Leave a comment or tweet them: @ProducerKristen and @ChasingJessNutt

