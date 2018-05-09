“We Ride For Those Who Died” — Police Unity Tour Kickoff

That powerful slogan really says it all.

Law Enforcement professionals get up every day ready to sacrifice their own safety and well being to protect us and our community. Too often they give the ultimate sacrifice while standing up for the rest of us. It's an honor every Friday for #BlueFriday to celebrate these heroes by recognizing the positive contributions Law Enforcement members make to our society. Today, we honored them on Wednesday as hundreds of local cops gathered for day one of the annual Unity Tour.

The four day bike ride from Lower Manhattan to the Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington DC serves a purpose of both recognizing the sacrifice of so many and to raise money for the Memorial fund. As you heard from NJ PBA President Pat Colligan, on my show Wednesday morning, thanks to the generosity of the Tour's sponsors, there will be a Museum opening at the site of the Memorial within a year of so.

Rich Roberts from the State Troopers Superior Officer's Association also joined me this morning to announce that he and State Troopers NCO union president Pete Stilianessis would sponsor me to ride next year. It's unlikely that I'd be able to take off the full four days between multiple jobs, but I do believe I can join these heroes for at least one leg of the trip and, more importantly, help raise money. Stay tuned as we make the plan.

I appreciated the call from Democratic Councilman Peter Brown from Linden who was with the Linden PD as they prepared to depart for the World Trade Center to begin the Tour. It was great to hear from Linden PD Lieutenant Mike Babulski who was leading the first part of the journey. And Correction Officer Mike Gallagher who is the VP for PBA 105. You may remember his story of having a heart attack during last years Tour.

One of the other important calls Wednesday was from Christina from Freehold who had just dropped her husband off to begin the ride. I say it often and every time I speak at an event for Law Enforcement, families of these heroes deserve recognition for the support they provide and the strength they display not knowing whether their loved ones will return from their shift.

Important day. Important cause. Important people. There's a thin line between civilization and savagery and that line is blue.

