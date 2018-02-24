2018 Polar Bear Plunge Seaside Heights — We meet the Plungers

Proud Jersey Girl Erin Vogt took to the streets of Seaside Heights Saturday to meet the Plungers! So what keeps these people coming back year after year?

As you saw many have family or friends who are athletes that compete in the Special Olympics summer games each year. For some they take the plunge because they want to support the NJ State P.B.A. in their efforts. Oh and don't forget the party, the energy at every Polar Bear Plunge is incredible, for many the costumes and the spectacle of it all are more than half the reason.

Whatever your personal reasons are for being a part of this event, we thank everyone who came out Saturday to make it another record breaking year helping to raise over $2 Million!

Photo's from the 25th Annual Polar Bear Plunge:

