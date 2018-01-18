WATCH — Listener captures car crashing into home in Hillside

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Every once in a while, you happen to have your video rolling and something really crazy happens. And when you come from another country that doesn’t have snow you get very excited to see it.

Your instinct is to get a video and send it back to your family at home to show them how cool it is to have the white fluffy stuff falling from the sky all around you. When our listener, Julia from Hillside, decided to do just that she was shocked when she saw a car lose control and slam right into her neighbors house across the street.

That’s another thing her family back in Brazil has probably never seen!

Dennis & Judi are on the air weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tweet them @DennisandJudi or @NJ1015.