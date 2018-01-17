WATCH — Don’t try this on NJ ponds or lakes… or ANYWHERE else!

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

I live near a small shallow pond with little or no current. When temperatures permit and the ice is solid enough, I love to go out with family and friends and play some hockey.

I’ve even played hockey on the frozen Navesink River in Red Band about a dozen years ago. Two boys around 12 years old tried the same thing on Monday and fell through the ice.

Luckily they got themselves out before authorities got there and avoided a real tragedy. Judging whether or not to skate on a lake or river is tricky business and should be done with extreme caution.

A friend of mine caught this guy skating on the Barnegat Bay in Seaside Park on Monday afternoon. It’s tidal water with sometimes quick current. This guy is crazy!

