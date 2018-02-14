Subscribe to Forever 39 on the NJ 101.5 app to get alerts of new episodes.

Imagine picking out 37 clothing items in your closet and only wearing those 37 pieces for three months! Do you think you can do it?

Texas resident Caroline Rector did just that and blogged about her experience for a year.

Looking to put a stop to her frivolous shopping, and fueled with a desire to simply her life ... and closet ... Rector started a wardrobe capsule in 2014. According to Rector's blog Unfancy , she chose 37 pieces from her closet consisting of bottoms, tops, dresses, shoes, and outerwear to create her wardrobe capsule. Not included in her capsule were purses, jewelry, workout clothes, sleepwear, accessories, swimsuits, loungewear, and undergarments.

After living with her capsule for a year, she learned a few lessons along the way. According to her blog, Rector said she found herself "more content, more confident, and more joyful than ever." According to Rector, there are five rules you should follow when creating a wardrobe capsule:

Rule 1: Identify how many items of clothing you want in your capsule. Rector recommends 37, but is can be more or less than that.

Rule 2: Wear the items you've picked for your capsule for three months. In her blog, Rector said she divided her wardrobe capsule into four seasons.

Rule 3: Shopping is off limits.

Rule 4: Prepare for the next season's capsule about two weeks before the current capsule is set to expire.

Rule 5: Rector said the key is to remember that the whole point of a wardrobe capsule is to embrace minimalism.

