When it comes to weddings, the spotlight should always remain on the couple getting married. Not only is it their big day, but chances are they've also spent a small fortune to celebrate their union. Unfortunately, we've all been to a wedding where a guest wore or did something so inappropriate that it will be talked about for years to come. Thankfully, you can avoid becoming that guest.

Now, when it comes to your behavior at a wedding, it's a no-brainer that consuming too much alcohol, relentlessly hitting on the bridal party and dancing like a fool is probably going to hurt your reputation as a normal, cool guy. Our advice? Try not to be that guest.

When it comes to trying to avoid landing on the worst-dressed list, that can be a little tricky since not everyone has a sense of what is and isn't appropriate for a wedding. The time of year, venue, and type of wedding can all play a hand into whether you wear a little black dress with heels or a flowing sundress with flip-flops.

On this week's Forever 39 episode, we explore the dos and don'ts of wedding fashion by citing a number of tips from an article published by Huffington Post. One rule to keep in mind — never wear white or ivory. Those colors are for the bride only and you don't want to be the only other person wearing white. And knowing where the wedding is going to be held is also important since that can help you determine whether you need to be evening gown fabulous or beach wave beautiful.

The Huffington Post article also points out that it's important to follow the dress code. If the invitation says black tie only, wearing your favorite sundress isn't an option. Another thing you'll want to avoid is trying to steal the spotlight from the wedding couple. That means keeping gimmicky and themed-type of fashion in your closet. Another tip — keep the short and tight skirts in a closet too. We've all been to weddings where someone showed a bit too much of what their mamma gave them. Seriously, let's save the revealing little black dress for a night out at the club.

So click on the podcast player above to make sure your next appearance at a wedding is not a fashion disaster.

— Annette and Megan, Forever 39

