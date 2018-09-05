Walt Disney makes an appearance on #SpeakingMillennial

How well do you know Walt Disney and the history of his company?

That's the question that author Jeff Ryan set out to answer with his knew book " A Mouse Divided: How Ub Iwerks Became Forgotten, and Walt Disney Became Uncle Walt ".

Jeff brought donuts to my house and then sat down with me for an extended conversation about his book, the nature of obsessive fandom, how Steven Bannon is connected to "World of Warcraft", and much, much more. It's the usual winding interview you've become accustomed to at Speaking Millennial, made even more far-ranging due to the fact that Jeff and I conducted the interview outside in (conservatively), twelve thousand degree heat and were delirious.

In fact, it's entirely possible that we both died of dehydration mid-way through the interview and I've just been in a "Jacob's Ladder" situation ever since. I'd be surprised if the last firing of my dying neurons had me doing so much kitchen cleaning, but on the other hand, my brain and I have very rarely agreed on much of anything, so who knows what it would want for its final fantasy.

The one thing that we can all agree on is Jeff is a delightful, knowledgeable guest. This is a Speaking Millennial podcast where you might actually learn something, which is new territory for us! You won't want to miss it!

