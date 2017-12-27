Contact Us
Vow renewals: A do or don’t? — Forever 39 Podcast

By Forever 39 December 27, 2017 6:00 AM

“I do”… again? More couples are having vow renewals as a way to celebrate a marriage milestone, to create the wedding they dreamed of but didn’t get the first time, or to simply recommit themselves after a rough patch in their relationship.

And while vow renewals might be a super romantic and sweet thing to do, are they really necessary?

In this Forever 39 podcast, the conversation turns a bit fiery on the topic of vow renewals with Megan being particularly passionate in her views about the subject. The theory is in marriage, you whether some storms and renewing your vows shows how committed you are to the relationship. According to Megan, this is why you took vows to begin with … and couples should only do it once. Perhaps you think they are ridiculous as she does?

No matter what you think about vow renewals, there are some dos and don’ts that couples would be wise to follow, according to The Knot. For starters, don’t ask for gifts! And there’s no need to have a wedding party either, or to have someone walk you down the aisle. As for the party, The Knot says you can go as big or small as you want!

So what do you think? Have you ever thought of renewing your vows, or do you think one wedding is enough?

Also from this week’s Forever 39 podcast — Why teenagers are engaging in digital self-harm. PLUS: Our guilty pleasures revealed. Click on the podcast player above to hear the entire episode.

Share your thoughts on all of them below, on Twitter, on Facebook or at forever39@nj1015.com.

— Annette and Megan, Forever 39

Get to know your hosts: Annette and Megan

Join us for next week’s podcast when we look back on 2017, why January is known as divorce month, and this year’s wedding trends.

