Friday night I got the word that my good friend, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and Rascals founder Gene Cornish collapsed on stage during the first song of a Rascals concert with fellow band member Felix Cavaliere in Billings Montana.

EMTs rushed the stage and their quick action saved Gene's life. Turns out Gene suffered a heart attack do to a failure of the electrical signals of the heart. A pacemaker will prevent this from happening again in the future. Gene is resting and his girlfriend Debbie is with him in Billings and he should make a full recovery.

Through text Gene said he's very happy to be alive and is humbled and grateful for all the support and prayers. Be well gene! Check back here on my page for any more updated information.