Unbelievable — Trev assembles a chair!

When it comes to handyman type stuff, the only thing in my tool box is a checkbook and a pen. I'm probably the least handy man in the history of men. My father used to make fun of me. My wife and kids don't even consider me when it comes to putting toys together. We always try to find a guy. Enough of that!

I thought when I bought my new desk chair that it would come assembled. Worst case scenario I would have to connect the top to the bottom. But no! When I opened the box, I was greeted with a tray of screws, wrapped parts and an allen wrench! I had no idea what that was, until now.

I was all set to find a guy and my wife had offers of guys willing to put it together, but the more I thought of it, the more inadequate I felt until I guilted myself into at least trying to do it myself. Since no one who knows me would ever believe I would do anything like assemble a chair, I took a video to have as proof!

