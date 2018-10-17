Turning leftover lunch meats into ‘Pepperoni Bread’
Yup, I love leftovers. I've learned just about any meat can be turned into a pizza turnover, Stromboli or what my Grandmother used to call "Pepperoni Bread", pepperoni optional.
This week I took the leftover ham, salami and cheese that was left on Friday after my son's school lunches were finished for the week and turned it into a delicious baked, stuffed, cheesy throwback to what my grandmother used to make. The difference with this latest creation is instead of just chopping the meat and stuffing the dough, I fried the lunch meat with peppers and onions.
Wow. It went over better than expected.
- Red pepper flakes, garlic powder, salt, pepper, rosemary, thyme and olive oil are all you need.
- Chop away and spread the dough on a pan.
- Season well and make sure it has a light coat of oil.
- Stuff the cooked meat, peppers, onions and the chopped cheese on one side of the dough.
- Roll it.
- Bake for 10 minutes on 425 then lower the temp to 375 for another few minutes until the crust is golden brown.
- Let it sit for 10 minutes so when you cut slices it doesn't ooze all over.
I wish I could show you the finished product, but my son and I ate it right away and I simply forgot. How about this, make your favorite leftover and send me the pic on Facebook and Twitter using the hashtag #SpadeasFridge.
Enjoy!
