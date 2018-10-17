Turning leftover lunch meats into ‘Pepperoni Bread’

Yup, I love leftovers. I've learned just about any meat can be turned into a pizza turnover, Stromboli or what my Grandmother used to call "Pepperoni Bread", pepperoni optional.

This week I took the leftover ham, salami and cheese that was left on Friday after my son's school lunches were finished for the week and turned it into a delicious baked, stuffed, cheesy throwback to what my grandmother used to make. The difference with this latest creation is instead of just chopping the meat and stuffing the dough, I fried the lunch meat with peppers and onions.

Wow. It went over better than expected.

Red pepper flakes, garlic powder, salt, pepper, rosemary, thyme and olive oil are all you need.

Chop away and spread the dough on a pan.

Season well and make sure it has a light coat of oil.

Stuff the cooked meat, peppers, onions and the chopped cheese on one side of the dough.

Roll it.

Bake for 10 minutes on 425 then lower the temp to 375 for another few minutes until the crust is golden brown.

Let it sit for 10 minutes so when you cut slices it doesn't ooze all over.

I wish I could show you the finished product, but my son and I ate it right away and I simply forgot. How about this, make your favorite leftover and send me the pic on Facebook and Twitter using the hashtag #SpadeasFridge.

Enjoy!

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: