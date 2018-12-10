Try this Pico de Gallo recipe from my fridge

It's so easy to make and delicious as a dip for chips or a topper for grilled steak.

Here's what you do:

Open and drain a can of red beans.

Combine with a can of corn, also drained, in a large mixing bowl.

Chop a large red onion and a pint of cherry tomatoes.

Add several peppers. Keep the seeds, you want the heat. I used two jalapeños and two Thai red hot peppers.

Rough chop about a cup of cilantro and combine in the mixing bowl.

Add the juice of two limes, white vinegar and salt to finish it up.

If it's not hot enough, add ground cayenne and/or a little Tabasco.

Let it sit for at least 30 minutes after you mix it up.

