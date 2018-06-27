Trump haters target Jax — she fights back

Truly appreciate the courage and common sense from my friend Jax.

She's performing at the White House on the Fourth to honor the brave men and women serving in our military.

No sooner did she tweet out the announcement, the haters emerged to attack her for supporting the President.

How shameful that the #NeverTrumpers would turn on a talented, bright young performer who has battled cancer...

… and has a family of heroes. Her dad John was a 911 first responder and her brother Matt serves faithfully in the US Marine Corps.

Shame on the detractors of the President who know only hate and loathing. They are so clouded by hatred they cannot even appreciate the holiday to honor our Independence without spewing poison about the President onto a performer who said clearly she'd have performed for any President. Some things aren't about politics, Some things are simply about patriotism. Thank you for yours, Jax.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: