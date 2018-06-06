Trev’s Top Ten most annoying things at work

You know that gossip you hear or maybe even engage in about your co-workers? It's counter-productive as is being nasty, says Accountemps. But that's not all that upsets people in the workplace. I asked my social media followers what annoys them most at work and here are the top ten responses. Can you relate?

Michael Wilt: "The part where I have to work :-/"

Dominic De Marco: "Incompetence."

David Hershey: "Waking up before the sun is up, and getting home after dark. My doctor says I have a Vitamin D deficiency. Thats cause I never see the light of day!!"

Daniela Berson (who does the news on my show): "You!"

John Kelly: "Shouldn't the real question be what about work doesn't bother you?"

Anita Helene: "Women who talk with the monotone demeaning speech because they feel threatened."

John Wild Goose Chase: "How one is treated exceeding 55 years old, it’s disgusting and I’ve observed it for decades, never giving it a second thought, that one day I’d be the recipient."

Matt Innis: "Not being paid what I'm worth."

Kathleen Cook: "Smokers, who take a 10 minute break every hour, and then cough up a damn lung, the noise is even more annoying."

Darryll Petrancuri: "People who enable and become part of the problem and not the solution. People who refuse to speak the hard inconvenient truths. Management who punishes people that do."

Scott Helmus: "T

