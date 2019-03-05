Trev’s raising money for Hightstown Firefighters

You could always use a good laugh and this Saturday, March 9 it will be provided at The Hightstown Fire House. That's where the big fundraiser to benefit Hightstown Engine Company.1 will take place, featuring Bag Lady Sue and myself.

Sue began performing at the age of 15 and has not stopped since. Among the many greats she has shared the stage with include Sam Kinison, Kid Rock, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Hank Williams Jr, Brett Michaels, and Bad Co, to name a few. Sue performs from biker rallies to theaters and comedy clubs all over the country. She can make you laugh no matter how uptight you are!

There's also going to be great pasta dinner with beer and wine included for only $40. There will also be a full cash bar. 100 percent of the proceeds will go directly to the Fire Department!

Get your tickets now by calling 609-664-6793 or visit here .

