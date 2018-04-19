Trev featured in ‘Jersey Man’ magazine

This month, I'm fortunate enough to be f eatured in an article in "Jersey Man" about our nighttime show.

Kurt Smith, who wrote it, did an excellent job of plodding through our conversations (the fertilizer;) ) and turning it into something beautiful (like a plant that will hopefully one day become legal in New Jersey ;) .)

All I know is that I got high reading it, and I hope you enjoy it too

Thanks Kurt, Ken Dunek, and whoever else was responsible for putting this out. Hopefully now my kids will believe all those stories I tell them. Check out the article here .

Jersey Man is available at Barnes and Noble and Wegmans.

