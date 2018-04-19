Trev featured in ‘Jersey Man’ magazine

This month, I'm fortunate enough to be featured in an article in "Jersey Man" about our nighttime show.

Kurt Smith, who wrote it, did an excellent job of plodding through our conversations (the fertilizer;) ) and turning it into something beautiful (like a plant that will hopefully one day become legal in New Jersey ;) .)

All I know is that I got high reading it, and I hope you enjoy it too

Thanks Kurt, Ken Dunek, and whoever else was responsible for putting this out. Hopefully now my kids will believe all those stories I tell them. Check out the article here.

Jersey Man is available at Barnes and Noble and Wegmans.

