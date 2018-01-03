Subscribe to 'Forever 39' on iTunes

Say goodbye to floras and rustics and hello to neon and formality. Those are just some of the wedding trends you’re likely to see in 2018. In this Forever 39 episode, we tell you what wedding trends are hot this year, and which ones are so 2017!

Weddings are big business, especially in New Jersey where they cost nearly double the national average. According to The Knot 2016 Real Weddings Study, the average wedding in the U.S. cost $35,329, a $2,688 increase from 2015. In North and Central New Jersey, costs are even higher with the average wedding coming in at $62,606 in 2016. Expenses were lower in South Jersey, where weddings cost an average of $46,486 in 2016. The survey finds that couples spent an average of $245 per guest in 2016, compared to $194 in 2009.

So while we wait for The Knot to issue their study on 2017’s wedding costs, one thing is likely to remain true — people are spending big bucks on weddings, and that’s not likely to change anytime soon.

One of the biggest expenses is the venue, which typically costs couples at least $16,107, according to The Knot. And in 2018, guests are likely to notice some changes to wedding venues that perhaps they didn’t see in 2016 or 2017.

According to an article in WeddingWire, some of the trends this year include creative and unique food choices, experiences catered to wedding guests like photo booths and live music, and navy blue for the bridal party.

And when it comes to decor … organic backdrops for photos, velvet, bohemian, calligraphy, and ruffles are among some of the hottest trends in 2018, according to an article by The Huffington Post.

So what wedding trend are you must excited to see in 2018? Are you getting married this year and plan on incorporating some of these trends in your wedding?

Also from this week’s Forever 39 podcast — January is divorce month! PLUS: Looking back on 2017. Click on the podcast player above to hear the entire episode.

Annette and Megan, Forever 39

