Today is National Coast Guard Day

Today, we honor the military branch that protects our waters and shorelines: the United States Coast Guard .

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Did you know that the term "Coast Guard" wasn't used until 1915? This military branch got its start on August 4, 1790 and was originally referred to as the Revenue Cutter Service. More than two hundred years later, we celebrate all that the Coast Guard has done to protect our country!

To celebrate this day, make sure to take a moment to commemorate the Coast Guard and if you know someone currently in the Coast Guard, thank them for their service.