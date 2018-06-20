Subscribe to Forever 39 on the NJ 101.5 app to get alerts of new episodes.

Grocery bills can take a big chunk out of a family's weekly budget. According to recent figures from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food expenses for a family of four can range between $129.40 to $296.20 per week. That represents a 90 cent increase from May 2017.

With food prices on the rise and supermarkets doing their best to lure shoppers into making impulse purchases, it can be a challenge to stick to a budget when grocery shopping. Being mindful, though, of all the ways your grocery store could be trying to get you to up your spending could help you stay on budget.

On this Forever 39 episode we discuss a Huffington Post report that lists five things grocers do to get consumers to spend beyond the staples. From how products are positioned on store shelves to the music played, these are all things designed to get shoppers to spend more.



