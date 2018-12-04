Throwback to 2015: Jax and Carl Gentry perform live in studio

NJ101.5

The #FakeOffended crowd still yelling and tweeting about "Baby, It's Cold Outside" needs a reality check.

Here's my article on the subject from Monday. Beyond that, we found the rendition of the classic Christmas song from 2015, when my friend Jax (American Idol contestant and Jersey native) joined Jersey musician Carl Gentry in my studio to sing it live.

In case you missed it...

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: Jax, Newsletter
Categories: Bill Spadea, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top