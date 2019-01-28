This quiz claims it can tell what state you’re from

There is a new quiz from How Stuff Works says it can tell what state you live in based on 30 questions about your preferences in everything from favorite season to favorite sport.

As an indication of its accuracy, it says I live in Hawaii. I said my favorite season was fall, my favorite type of weather was dry and cool, and my favorite sport was baseball, none of which have anything to do with Hawaii, but your mileage may vary.

See if you can do better than I do. I would like to see if someone can manipulate this quiz to make it say you're from New Jersey.

