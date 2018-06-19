This is the most expensive home for sale right now in NJ

Frick Estate

Henry Clay Frick II was the grandson of the American coke and steel magnate Henry Clay Frick. And Frick 2 definitely knew how to live up until his death in 2007 at this, the most expensive home in NJ, the Frick estate in Alpine (also known as the “stone mansion”). You can pick it up for a cool $45 million, and that’s a bargain considering the price was lowered from its original listing price of $68 million back in 2010.

It has 42 rooms, 12 of which are bedrooms and 19 bathrooms. Located just eight miles from Manhattan, in the coveted enclave of Alpine, 18 Frick Drive is currently the most expensive home on the market in NJ today. Built on the historic former property of Henry Clay Frick II, this estate provides the ultimate in luxury & privacy. Set behind a private gate and stonewall perimeter, an unrivaled 30,000 square foot showplace awaits. Forty two rooms of stunning interiors, 12 bathroom suites, an elegant study with 30 arched ceilings, grand reception rooms, gracious dining, and ballroom. The attention to detail is amazing.

The new owner will enjoy state of the art amenities such as a home theater, spa/fitness center, indoor basketball and 4,000 bottle wine cellar. Outside, you’ll find lavishly landscaped gardens, tennis court, 65ft saltwater pool, jacuzzi, pool house with changing rooms, a kitchen and a fireplace. Other features include elevator, staff quarters and a motor court with garaging for 11 cars.

I suppose I can see why the house has been on the market for eight years: It’s not exactly suited to just anyone. But perhaps the property tax bill is prohibitive, too. Before you complain about your constantly escalating property taxes here in NJ, consider this: the new owner of this property will have a tax bill of around $323,000 yearly. Ouch. Makes you feel pretty good about yours, doesn’t it?

