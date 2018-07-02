This dumb New Jersey law seems to be true

Previously, I wrote about a dumb New Jersey law that was purported to be true, but I found highly doubtful — Men aren’t allowed to knit during fishing season. Now, Oxygen.com has compiled a list of dumb laws by state, and unlike most “dumb law” compilations, it cites statutes for the laws.

What is New Jersey’s dumb law? You can’t wear a bulletproof vest while committing murder. Stupid, am I right? As if committing murder isn’t illegal enough, doing while wearing a bulletproof is an additional punishment. The statute is: "TITLE 2C - THE NEW JERSEY CODE OF CRIMINAL JUSTICE 2c:39 2C:39-13 - Unlawful use of body vests."

You can see the full Oxygen list here. Some other state laws are: it’s illegal to spit on the sidewalk in New Mexico, and in New Hampshire it is illegal to steal seaweed, but only at night. I think all of these are real.

More from New Jersey 101.5